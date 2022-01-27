Cold wave, cold day conditions to continue over NW, central India

New Delhi, Jan 27 Cold wave conditions would continue over northwest India during next two days and over central and adjoining east India during next three days, while there will be cold day conditions over parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

There would be rains in several states also, it said.

The Western Disturbance lies as a trough in middle tropospheric level and there is a north-south trough in lower tropospheric levels, and another trough runs from south Tamil Nadu to south interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said.

Under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance from January 29, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from January 29-31.

Under the influence of another Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains from February 2 to 4.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days and gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over east India during next two days and no significant change thereafter.

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days and over Odisha during January 28 to 30.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets during subsequent four days.

Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent two days.

Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Vidarbha during next 24 hours, and over Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next two days.

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 29 and another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 2, it said.

Isolated light rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday and there will be dry weather thereafter.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next four days, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Friday, while isolated thunderstorms/ lightning is also very likely over the above region during next 24 hours, the IMD bulletin said.

Isolated light rainfall is very likely over south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema during next two days, over coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam during next three days, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next five days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor