Cold Wave Forces Closure of All Schools in Ranchi Till January 10

The administration in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday directed that all schools will be closed till January 10 in view of the cold wave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an official said .The order applies to all categories of schools operating in Ranchi.“All classes from KG to Class 12 in all government, non-government, aided, non-aided (including minority), and all private schools operating under Ranchi district will remain closed till January 10,” the order said.

The biting cold wave sweeping across large parts of India has significantly disrupted academic schedules, compelling state governments and district administrations to shut schools, extend winter vacations, and modify class timings to safeguard students.With temperatures plunging and dense fog affecting visibility, authorities across multiple regions have taken precautionary measures, urging parents to stay alert for local advisories.

Education departments across states have advised parents and students to regularly monitor official notifications from district administrations and school authorities, as reopening dates may change depending on evolving weather conditions.Officials have stressed that the temporary closures and schedule adjustments are precautionary steps aimed at protecting children from cold-related illnesses and ensuring their overall safety.As winter tightens its grip over much of India, the widespread school closures underscore the growing impact of extreme weather on daily life and public infrastructure.