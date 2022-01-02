Cold wave to abate in north India, western disturbances coming: IMD

As the mercury dropped in the Northern and Northwest part of the country, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that there would not be a cold wave for the next 4 to 5 days anywhere in North-West India.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at IMD, RK Jenamani said, "Two Western disturbances are coming consecutively, one is 3rd January's night to 7th January morning and the other is 7th January afternoon to 9 January or 10 January. So because of the consecutive western disturbance, there will be no cold wave for the next 4-5 days. There was no cold wave in Delhi and Rajasthan. Only Punjab and Haryana faced cold waves, but it will be improved. From tomorrow, there will be no cold wave anywhere in North-West India."

Talking about the severe cold in the national capital, the scientist said that the temperature will increase to nearly 10 degrees in the coming days.

"Today there is no cold wave in Delhi. Temperature is around 5-6 degrees and in the coming days, the temperature will increase. In Delhi, the rain and thunderstorm will occur on 5-6 January. A strong wind will also be there. so, the temperature at night will be increased to 10-11 degrees from 5-6 degrees," he said.

About the national capital's weather condition, Jenamani said, 'There will be one western disturbance on 5-6 January and continuously there will be another western disturbance on 7-9 January. In Delhi, cloudy and rain or drizzle will be continuous from 5 January to 6 January. It will be less on January 7 and later on 8 and 9 January it may happen again. The day temperature will be decreased. There is an active western disturbance from January 5 to 9."

Jenamani informed that Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in Northern India will be in the grip of the new western disturbance from January 3 to 7.

"About North India, if we talk about the Western Himalayas, then from tomorrow night onwards, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh will be in the grip of the new western disturbance that is coming. The western disturbance is from January 3 till January 7 which is an active western disturbance. So, heavy rain and heavy snow may occur in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and January 5. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy snowfall will take place on January 5. There are chances of hailstorms too," he said.

"If we talk about the plain region like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Western UP, rain is likely to happen on 4-6 January and thunderstorms may occur. Another western disturbance is coming on 7 to 9 January. We are covering that disturbance. That will also cross severe weather. In hills, there will be heavy rain and snow on 8 January or 9 January There are chances of good rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the scientist added.

( With inputs from ANI )

