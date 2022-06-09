Conditions favourable for advancement of Southwest Monsoon: IMD

New Delhi, June 9 After almost a week of slow progress, conditions are favourable for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Against the normal progress when it reaches Maharashtra at this time, the crucial for agriculture SW Monsoon had on Tuesday advanced over more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, southwest, and west-central Bay of Bengal.

Now, the IMD said on Thursday that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continued to pass through Karwar, Chikmagaluru, Bengaluru, and Puducherry on the one side and Siliguri on the other side.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of south Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west central & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the IMD forecast said.

Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh and more parts of west central and northwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent two days.

Conditions would likely to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of east India and some parts of central India towards end of the IMD's forecasting week, i.e., around June 15.

On Tuesday, a senior IMD meteorologist had said that between May 31 and that day, there were no major systems (to drive the monsoon rainfall) and had said that the winds were supportive for rainfall over peninsular southern India for advance of monsoon.

