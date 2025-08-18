Conduct immediate assessment of damage caused by rain, flood: Maha minister tells officials

Mumbai, Aug 18 Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil on Monday directed the District Collectors in the state to conduct an immediate Panchanama (assessment) of damage of crops, orchards and other properties caused due to heavy rains and floods and submit reports on a priority basis.

The Minister’s directive comes as the intensity of rain has increased in the state and according to the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there will be more heavy downpour in next few days.

“The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan regions for the next four days. The administration should be alert to provide immediate relief to the citizens of these areas,” said minister Jadhav-Patil.

He further added that the government stands firmly behind the farmers and the citizens affected by heavy rains and floods in various parts of the state. He asked the administration to focus in providing immediate help and relief to the affected people.

The minister instructed the district collectors to submit the Panchanama reports of the damage to the government through the concerned divisional commissioners.

Further, Jadhav-Patil said that in order to ensure that immediate assistance is provided to the families of citizens who die in natural disasters in the state and also to the injured citizens, the government has already delegated powers the district collectors to release necessary funds.

“If houses collapse due to heavy rain, or completely or partially damaged, then immediate Panchnama should be done and assistance should be provided to them. Similarly, if there is any loss to stall holders and small businessmen, immediate Panchnama should be carried out and assistance be provided to these affected people. In order to get this assistance immediately, the government has already delegated powers to the district collectors to provide financial aid,” said the minister.

He further instructed that he administration should swing into action to provide immediate relief to those affected by the damage to houses, animals and human lives caused by the heavy rains and floods that have been going on for the last two to three days.

