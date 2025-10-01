Confident that will continue to offer floral tributes at Dussehra in coming years as well: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed confidence that he will continue to offer floral tributes to goddess Chamundaeshwari during Dussehra in the coming years as well.

His statement assumes significance against the backdrop of statements by a section of Congress leaders and the BJP that Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar would become the CM in November.

Speaking to the media at Mysuru Airport, Siddaramaiah, asked about the opposition's prediction that he would not offer floral tributes during Dussehra, quipped: "The opposition parties are not fortune-tellers. Their predictions are not based on reality and will not come true. Regardless, everyone must follow the party leadership’s instructions. I am confident that I will continue to offer floral tributes at the Dussehra celebrations in the coming years as well."

"They had said I wouldn’t become CM a second time or present the budget again. But I did become CM for the second time and presented the budget too."

Recalling the inauguration of Dussehra by Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq, he stated: "The Supreme Court has criticised those who objected to the selection of the renowned personality for Dussehra inauguration, especially those lacking awareness of the Constitution."

With the BJP having raised objections regarding the person inaugurating the Dussehra, Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is a secular state and only those unaware of the Constitution make such objections. "That’s why even the Supreme Court criticised such opposition," he said, reiterating that the Dusshera festival should not be politicised.

"A large number of people are expected to attend this year’s Mysuru Dusshera. Events such as the air show, illumination, and drone show have gained popularity. Dussehra is a festival where people participate with joy. Since institutions like the Chamundeshwari Development Authority and the Exhibition Authority already exist, there is no need for a separate Dusshera Authority."

Asked about pending dearness allowance payments to government employees, he said the state government would release the allowance after the Central government does so.

