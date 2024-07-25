'Cong can't stand women's empowerment', Diya Kumari hits back at 'Bechari Madam' jibe

Jaipur, July 25 Politics heated up in Rajasthan on Thursday after Congress MLA Amin Kagzi called Deputy CM Diya Kumari 'Bechari Madam' during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Kumari hit back by saying that Congress thinks a woman should only sit at home, and not get any post.

Diya Kumari also released a video and said that "the statement of the Congress MLA reflects the mentality of the party".

"When the Congress was in power, even its minister had made a controversial statement. It was said that Rajasthan is a state of men. Today, their MLA is calling the female Finance Minister 'Bechari Madam'. The Congress has a problem with women's empowerment," she said.

"These people cannot fathom that a woman has been made the Finance Minister, both at the Centre and the state. This is a big step towards women's empowerment. But the Congress has a problem with it. I strongly condemn the statement of the Congress leader,” Diya Kumari added.

Earlier during a discussion on the floor of the House, Amin Kagzi said, "The first full budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has been prepared by the same officials who did it during (Ashok) Gehlot's rule.

"The big announcements that the Congress used to make have been divided into small pieces now. Projects for which we announced to release Rs 500 crore, you divided them into into Rs 5-5 crore. That is why the 'Bechari Madam' had to stand for more than three hours."

