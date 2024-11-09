Cong divides people on caste & religion lines for political gains: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 9 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of attempting to divide the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for political gains, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said Congress always divides people on the basis of caste and religion.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, PM Modi claimed that Congress is unable to accept that the country has had an OBC Prime Minister for the past ten years who has worked to uplift all sections of society.

Talking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Whatever PM Modi is saying is right. Congress party believes in dividing people in the country on the basis of caste and religion for political gains. Pitting one caste against another is the only work left for Congress. There is left nothing in Congress's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' except creating conflict."

"Congress always done politics of hatred. That's why it is said that if we stay united, we will live together," he added.

Hussain further reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin praising PM Modi. "Not only Putin but the whole world is now praising PM Modi. Elected President of the U.S. Donald Trump has praised him several times. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has even called him 'The Boss.' Today, PM Modi is being seen as the world leader. There may be differences on any issue in the world but when it comes to PM Modi's leadership, the whole world is praising him. PM Modi is not only the leader of India but also the leader of the world," he concluded.

Russian President Putin has once again boasted about the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow. On November 5, Putin received the credentials of new foreign ambassadors in Moscow. During his address, Putin lauded PM Modi’s leadership and described India and Russia as ‘strategic partners’.

Notably, Putin praised PM Modi on numerous occasions, stating that India and Russia are longstanding and time-tested partners. During the bilateral meeting in Kazan, Putin touted the 'deep' India-Russia bond and joked that PM Modi needs no translator. PM Modi recently concluded a successful visit to Kazan, Russia, for the 'historic' 16th BRICS Summit 2024.

