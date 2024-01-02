Cong points out missing pictures of Gandhi, Ambedkar from Raj minister’s office

Jaipur, Jan 2 Rajasthan Congress has raised questions over the missing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar from the chamber of state cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot.

Till now, all CMs and ministers of BJP have been putting pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar in their chambers.

Rajasthan Congress posted on its X handle (in Hindi): “He became a minister after taking oath on the Constitution, but as soon as he sat on the chair, he removed the creator of the Constitution and brought in the RSS founder. BJP government minister Avinash Gehlot removed the pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi as soon as he assumed office."

Minister Avinash Gehlot, however, offered clarifications and said, "Today was the first day. The chamber was getting ready. There was a time crisis as per the auspicious time. Pictures of all great men are visible. Further, pictures of all the great men, including Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Kalam will be put up. There is still a lot of work left to do. We have full respect for great men.”

Gehlot assumed charge on the New Year after performing a 'puja' and chanting of mantras in his chamber in the Mantralaya building of the Secretariat. There are no pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Constitution-maker Bhimrao Ambedkar among the pictures displayed behind his chair in the chamber.

The photographs of RSS founder and first Sarsanghchalak Dr. Keshav Rao Baliram Hedgewar and second Sarsanghchalak Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar have been installed.

Seven photographs have been placed behind Minister Gehlot's chair in his chamber. A picture of Bharat Mata has been placed between Hedgewar and Golwalkar. Under them are pictures of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

During the previous BJP rule, ministers used to put pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar apart from the President and the Prime Minister. Photographs of Hedgewar and Golwalkar were rarely seen in the government offices. Avinash Gehlot is associated with RSS and has worked in the Sangh since his student days.

