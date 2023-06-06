"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji", says PM Modi after President Murmu conferred with Suriname award

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star.

The Prime Minister said that this special gesture from the government and the people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries", the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Suriname on Monday conferred its highest civilian honour to President Murmu- The Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, the first Indian to receive this award.

President Murmu received the award from the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the honour holds tremendous significance for her and the people of India.

"I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star." This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent," the President of India said in a tweet.

She dedicated the award to the "successive generations" of the Indian-Surinamese community.

"I also dedicate this honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she added.

