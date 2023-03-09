Congress alleges Govt wants to hand over India’s food grain logistics to Adani Group

Congress alleged that the government wants to hand over India’s food grain logistics to the Adani Group and that such a conspiracy was only temporarily foiled by the farmers’ agitation that forced the withdrawal of three farm laws.

The Congress has been persistent on its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party’s Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Thursday’s questions related to the hard work the Modi government had put into handing over India’s food grain logistics to the Adani Group.

A lap of honour around the stadium he got named after himself in his own lifetime is a good occasion for heralding a quarter century of pointed questions with ‘Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun’, Ramesh tweeted, referring to the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a Test cricket match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

The publication AdaniWatch has reported that on October 13, 2022, the Supreme Court of India quashed a June 30, 2021 Gujarat High Court judgement that favoured Adani Ports and SEZ over the government-owned Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), and said that the High Court judgement is not sustainable in law, Ramesh claimed.