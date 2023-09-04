Congress appoints coordinators for 7 LS seats in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 With the crucial Lok Sabha elections just seven months away, the Congress's Delhi unit on Monday appointed coordinators for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha constituencies to help restructure the party and submit reports in the next 15 days.

In a communication, the Delhi Congress said that Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria and city unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely announced the list of Lok Sabha coordinators for DPCC reorganisation review committee, with immediate effect.

The seven coordinators are Rahul Richchariya for Chandni Chowk, Ghulam Hussain Khalak for South Delhi, Sunny Malik for Northwest Delhi, Chiman Bhai Vinjhuda for Northeast Delhi, Hakubha Jadeja for New Delhi, Sanjeev Sharma for East Delhi, and Uma Shankar Pandey for West Delhi, it said.

Earlier in the day, Lovely met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge days after his appointment as city unit chief and informed him about the present state of affairs of the party in Delhi.

He assured Kharge that every effort would be made to further strengthen the party in Delhi by infusing fresh energy into the organisation to take it to greater heights.

In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won on all seven seats in Delhi. The Congress also drew a blank in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, which were swept by the AAP.

