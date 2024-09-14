Congress’ attempts to shield Muslims indicate broader failure at justice: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru, Sep 14 Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated on Saturday that the Congress party’s attempts to shield Muslims from accountability at all costs are indicative of their broader failure to uphold justice.

Taking to X, Vijayendra made a statement that the Congress party is a threat to the state and nation.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s pretence as the messiahs of 'Mohabbat ka Dukhan' has been unmasked. Their attempt to stifle press freedom and silence legitimate questions about Hindu persecution in Bangladesh exposes their hypocrisy,” he slammed.

While they accuse others of curbing press freedom, their own actions reflect a disturbing disregard for the same values. Imagine the authoritarianism they would unleash if they ever came to power—echoes of the Emergency era are unmistakable, Vijayendra asserted.

"When the Congress high command preaches such values, it’s no surprise that their governance in Karnataka mirrors this dangerous approach. Their blatant protection of wrongdoers, from the Nagamangala incident to the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast, underscores their dangerous duplicity," Vijayendra pointed out.

"Their attempts to shield Muslims from accountability at all costs are indicative of their broader failure to uphold justice. The people see through their lies and pretence," he concluded.

BJP has been attacking the ruling Congress party in connection with the appeasement of Muslims over the violence and rioting incident which was reported on Wednesday night during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. The BJP has formed a fact-finding committee and demanded the intervention of the Governor.

The saffron party has also slammed the Congress government for naming Hindus as the first 23 accused and later mentioning the names of accused persons belonging to the Muslim community. The party leaders have demanded that compensation should be provided to the victims by auctioning the properties of the rioters.

