Congress Chief extends wishes on completion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated the masses on the completion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed 100 days. Many congratulations to all the Indian travelers and especially to Mr. @RahulGandhi ji. The Yatra has got the support, co-operation and trust of lakhs of people. This is a 'national mass movement'," tweeted Kharge.

The foot march began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, the party's attempt at a mass contact campaign, resumed from Rajasthan's Dausa today.

The Congress Veteran also shared a video message along with the tweet.

"Bharat Jodo yatra has taken a historic step as today it has completed 100 days. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. BJY has support from lakhs of people. We talk to people on a direct basis. We have been talking with Youth, farmers, women, deprived and everybody in society," said Kharge in the video.

He further highlighted three major aspects in which the yatra had been uniting people.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is uniting people against 3 things majorly: 1. The hatred that's being spread in the society...... There have been continuous atrocities against SC, St and minorities. Congress party has been raising voices against this. Secondly, in the last 8 years, the country has been facing extreme unemployment and inflation. In this, all of you people have been giving in suggestions ....so that we would form a thorough economic agenda for the 2024 elections. Thirdly, there's a wave of dictatorship in the country. The BJP has weakened constitutional institutions. Everyone has been speaking against it. Bharat Jodo yatra is a national movement. We believe in the coming years we all together will give a new direction and an impetus to India."

The Bharat Jodo yatra which began on September 7 will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north over a period of about five months.

Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to create awareness among people and strengthen the Congress party ahead of the 2024 general election. The tagline of the yatra is 'Mile Kadam, Jude Watan'.

Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the padayatra from Meena High Court, Dausa, around 6 am and is scheduled to take a break at Giriraj Dharan temple at around 11 am.

After a press conference at around 4 pm at the Congress office in Jaipur, the party has planned a concert in Jaipur at the Albert Hall around 7 pm to celebrate 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie."

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

