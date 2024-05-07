Congress chief Kharge casts his vote in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), May 7 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cast his vote at the polling booth set up at Kannada Higher Primary School in Bramhapura locality in Kalaburagi district.

Kharge arrived at the polling booth with his wife Radhabai Kharge and exercised his franchise. Allamaprabhu Patil, the Congress MLA from Kalaburagi South, and others accompanied them.

Meanwhile, Kharge’s son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge and his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, who is also a Congress candidate, came together and cast their votes at the polling booth at the Government Primary School in the Gundagarthi village near Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district. Priyank Kharge’s wife Shruthi Kharge had accompanied them.

Radhakrishna Doddamani stated, “People will come out and will cast their votes as the day progresses. The response is positive from youth, women and all sections. I will win the election 100 per cent.”

Minister Priyank Kharge said, “I am an atheist, I won’t visit temples. But, Radhakrishna Doddamani has gone and offered special prayers. We believed common people were the form of God. No matter what, the Congress is going to win the election.”

“The BJP is making all allegations and for the last one week, and their tone has changed. You have observed the stands of the BJP. We are campaigning on the ‘Kalaburagi next’, ‘our report card’ and ‘guarantees’. The BJP is talking about religious matters and emotional matters,” Priyank Kharge added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor