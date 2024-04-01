Congress Confirms 5 Lok Sabha, 114 Assembly Candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Says Y S Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila announced that five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly candidates have been officially confirmed for the upcoming polls in the state. Sharmila, who is currently participating in the Congress central election committee meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi, revealed that these candidates were finalized during the meeting held earlier in the day.

The names of remaining candidates will be confirmed soon. The first list of candidates could be released tomorrow," said Sharmila in a press release. The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

The elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are set to take place on May 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

