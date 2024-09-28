Congress demands CBI probe into mining scam during YSRCP rule

Amaravati, Sep 28 Andhra Pradesh Congress has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged corruption in mining under YSR Congress Party rule.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Y. S. Sharmila and AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Maickam Tagore on Saturday made the demand through their posts on social media.

Sharmila alleged massive corruption under the YSRCP government headed by her brother Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to the arrest of former Mines and Geology Director V. G. Venkata Reddy, the APCC chief said there is a need to probe not just small fry like Venkata Reddy but also big fish behind the loot of mines during YSRCP rule. “No matter in which palace the big fish is, he should be probed,” she posted on ‘X’ without naming anyone.

If Venkat Reddy has committed the robbery of Rs.2,566 crores, people of the state know who has looted thousands of crores behind the scenes, she wrote

“For five years, they looted the natural wealth of the state. Favoured companies were given mining contracts. Ignoring all the tenders, agreements, and APMMC rules, the tenders were awarded to the intended companies,” she said.

Sharmila alleged that the rules of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were trampled and funds that should have gone to the state treasury were transferred to the own treasury.

She demanded that in addition to the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the mining scam that took place during the previous government's tenure, there is a need to conduct a comprehensive probe. An investigation should be conducted to catch the big fish which made money by using small fry.

“I am demanding the coalition government to seek a probe by the CBI into the loot of natural resources,” she added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore also took to ‘X’ to demand a CBI probe into massive corruption in mining during the Jagan government.

“₹ 2,566 crore looted, NGT & APMMC rules flouted, and state funds siphoned. The mastermind behind may live in any Palace but they must face justice. We demand a thorough CBI investigation and accountability from all those involved,” he said.

The ACB on Thursday arrested former Mines and Geology Director V. G. Venkata Reddy under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957.

He was accused of colluding with some private mining companies and causing a loss of about ₹2,566 crore to the government.

Venkata Reddy was arrested in Shamshabad Mandal of Telangana and was later produced in the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody till October 10.

According to ACB, he is the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore sand mining case. Venkata Reddy absconded after an FIR was registered against him on October 11 in the sand mining case.

The scam came to light after the Commissioner of Mines and Geology submitted a report to the Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) in July this year, stating that the former director had committed violations in tenders/agreements, operations of sand mining, and even orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, for wrongful gains to the private parties, and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 2,566 crore to the State exchequer.

