Congress drawing flak for poor planning as PM Modi galvanises BJP's poll campaign

New Delhi, April 29 As campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections gathers pace, a stark contrast has been observed by experts in the poll strategies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, especially when it comes to their star campaigners addressing rallies all over the country.

While the BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, has focused on holding election rallies in areas that go to voting next as per the seven-phase schedule, the Congress and its top leaders like Rahul Gandhi are drawing flak for being 'careless' with their planning.

PM Modi, having already done over 70 rallies and roadshows till now, on Sunday addressed four back-to-back rallies in Karnataka's Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari, which will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

On Monday, he was in Karnataka's Bagalkote before addressing public meetings in Maharashtra's Solapur, Satara, and Pune.

On the other hand, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed the public in Daman and Diu and Odisha's Kendrapara on Sunday.

On Monday, he was in Gujarat's Patan and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur for campaigning.

Analysts are somewhat baffled with the Congress' choice of venues for holding Rahul Gandhi's rallies as Kendrapara goes to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1. Not just that, Congress' last win in the constituency came way back in 1952.

Calling it a case of poor planning, the experts reckon it as one of the many reasons why the party has failed to maximise gains in the ongoing elections.

Meanwhile, even while following a gruelling schedule, addressing one rally after the other from one corner of the country to another, PM Modi is thanking the BJP supporters for turning up in large numbers for his rallies across the nation.

"Incredible energy at the public meeting in Pune! Gratitude to everyone for joining the rally in huge numbers," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Pune on Monday.

