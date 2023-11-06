Congress fields Revanth Reddy against KCR in Kamareddy

Hyderabad, Nov 6 Congress' Telangana President A. Revanth Reddy will take on Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy constituency in the November 30 Assembly elections.

As expected, the Central Election Committee of the party cleared the name of Revanth Reddy for Kamareddy seat. His name figured in the third list of candidates released by the party on Monday night.

Revanth Reddy, like KCR, will be contesting from two seats. KCR is seeking re-election from Gajwel in his home district Siddipet and is also contesting from Kamareddy seat.

Revanth Reddy is also contesting from his home constituency Kodangal in Mahabubnagar district.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy filed his nomination from Kodangal, where he suffered defeat in 2018. He was later elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri in 2019.

The Congress has also announced that senior leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir will contest from Nizamabad Urban. A two-time MLA from Kamareddy, Shabbir had been contesting from Kamareddy for the last eight elections. This time the party has shifted him to Nizamabad Urban to make way for Revanth Reddy to challenge KCR.

With the announcement of third list consisting of 14 names, the Congress has announced candidates for 114 out of 119 seats. It also changed the candidates in two constituencies.

