Congress leader P Chidambaram feels need to make way for youngsters for PCC elections

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that there is a need to make way for youngsters for the elections of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC).

Addressing a small gathering of congress party workers at Pune, Chidambaram talked about making way for the youngsters in the party to strengthen the grass root of the organisation.

"Stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai were sitting there when Jawaharlal Nehru was in his 40, he hoisted the flag at Lahore and moved the resolution of "Purn Swaraj"," he said.

"If in 1929-30, Jawaharlal Nehru can become the AICC chairman then, why can't a 40-year-old persons become president of District Congress committee, why can't he or she become a block president," he stated.

He added, "Party is going through introspection and hoping for solution from it. Party must make way for the youngsters. 50 per cent of population are under the age of 25. Earlier, we had chapters in text book to read about Congress leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi but government is removing all of them from books, how they will know about them now."

He furthers said that the party needs to do introspection for its revival.

"We must be absolute honest with ourself, complete honesty is important, we have not paid attentions to both committees, village committee block committee, without strong block committee, we cannot build a floor, AICC PCC and BCC these all are second and third floor what we need is a strong ground floor to strengthen the organisation," he further stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

