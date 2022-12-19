Congress leader passes lewd sexist comments on Smriti Irani

UP Congress leader Ajay Rai has made an extremely derogatory remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rai was speaking on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and how Amethi is a 'seat of the Gandhi family.' He also added that 'Smriti Irani comes for latke-jhatke and goes.' This sexist and derogatory remark has shocked the nation and exposed the small-mindedness of the Grand Old Party. Ajay Rai was defending Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family while making this jibe. He also challenged Prime Minister Modi to defeat him in Varanasi in the 2024 General Elections.

Ajay Rai said, "The Amethi seat belongs to Gandhi parivaar from where Rahul Gandhi has been elected several times, late Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Gandhis have served the people and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only visits the constituency and latke jhatke dekar chali jaati hai. Without any doubt, Amethi is the seat of the Gandhi family. This is the demand of Congress workers and people that Rahul Gandhi should fight elections from Amethi in the 2024 elections and get back the seat. We will ask him."

BJP spokesperson Anila Singh slammed the Congress leader's sexist remark against Smriti Irani and said, "I am not at all surprised as this is the character of Congress party. We have seen in the past that they do not have any respect for women and this is the reason prominent female faces have left the party. A political party is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and a daughter of that powerful woman (Priyanka Gandhi) who carries out campaigns like 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. Is this the way Congress is going to ridicule the position and character of a woman?"