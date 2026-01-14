Congress-led UDF will win over 100 seats, change in power inevitable in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 CWC member and legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday asserted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would return to power in Kerala with a decisive mandate, winning more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in April this year.

He said that the public mood across the State was clearly in favour of a change in government, a reality that, according to him, only the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has failed to recognise.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala pointed to the UDF’s strong performance in recent panchayat and parliamentary elections as clear evidence of growing public support.

“The people of Kerala want a change. That desire is unmistakable,” he said, expressing confidence that the electoral verdict would reflect this sentiment.

Responding to speculation over possible political realignments, Chennithala said discussions would become relevant only if Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani decided to exit the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He noted that Jose K. Mani’s party had repeatedly stated that it remained part of the LDF.

“Trying to pull a party that is firmly within another front is not the right approach. Unless they themselves express interest in leaving, such discussions have no relevance,” he said.

Chennithala also referred to the recent remarks made by three-time former CPI(M) legislator Ayisha Potty after her exit from the CPI(M), describing them as politically significant.

He recalled her statement that the Communist Party she had joined was not the party that exists today.

“She comes from a Communist family. When someone like her speaks about the degeneration of the party, it must be taken seriously,” he said.

Clarifying the UDF’s political strategy, Chennithala said expanding the alliance’s mass base did not mean poaching parties, but consolidating support among like-minded people committed to secular and democratic values.

He said voters had endorsed this approach in successive elections.

On the controversy surrounding housing projects in Wayanad, Chennithala accused the CPI(M) of spreading misinformation.

He said that after the Congress purchased land for housing, the Left was now branding it a wildlife corridor.

“The land has been certified as habitable, and houses will be built there,” he said, urging the media not to amplify what he termed the CPI(M)’s campaign of falsehoods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor