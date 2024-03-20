Congress MLA from Odisha's Khariar quits party

Bhubaneswar, March 20 A Congress MLA in Odisha on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the party.

Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, the MLA from Khariar in Nuapada district, sent his resignation to state party chief Sarat Pattanaik.

"I would like to inform you that, I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 25 years with passion and dedication. Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be delighted to you and the party," he said in a letter to Pattanaik.

Panigrahi is likely to join the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday. The BJD lost the Khariar Assembly constituency in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

