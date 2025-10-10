Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena’s Son Hanumant Dies of Heart Attack During Routine Treatment

Hanumant Singh Meena, son of former Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan and Member of Parliament (MP) Harish Chandra Meena, has passed away after a sudden heart attack. This unfortunate news led to the cancellation of the Congress organisation creation programme in Tonk. The event was supposed to include AICC observers like Rajesh Kachhap and former minister Mamta Bhupesh. Hanumant Meena had been admitted two days ago after he complained of chest pain. He was undergoing treatment, and preliminary medical tests had shown normal results.

The news comes a day after Varinder Singh Ghuman, widely known as the world's first vegetarian bodybuilder, died due to a heart attack in Punjab. Ghuman had gone to Amritsar's Fortis Hospital to undergo a minor operation for a bicep injury. Since it was a minor surgery, he was supposed to return the same day. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, explained that the initial symptoms of shoulder pain prompted the hospital visit.

Varinder Singh Ghuman rose to prominence in the bodybuilding world. He earned the title of Mr India in 2009 and was runner-up at the Mr Asia competition, establishing himself among India's top professional bodybuilders. His achievements brought national recognition and allowed him to serve as an ambassador for bodybuilding in Asia. In 2013, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger chose Ghuman to represent his products in Asia.. He made his acting debut with 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012, followed by roles in 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' (2014) and 'Marjaavaan' (2019). Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament, also expressed his shock and wrote, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab’s name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow."