'Congress policy is divide and rule': PM's top quotes during speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong attack on Congress during his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha and accused the opposition party of following "divide and rule" policy to fulfil its ambition to come to power.

The Prime Minister talked of the government's initiatives including efforts to boost defence exports and increase the income of farmers.

Here are some top quotes from Prime Minister's speech in the Lok Sabha.

On Congress: Congress policy is divide and rule, Congress has become the leader of 'tukde tukde' gang. Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country...I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat...divide and rule is in their DNA.

You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.

Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai'.

After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego).

Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to achieve it. Then poor of this country voted them out.

Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector.

If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress Party has crossed all limits during the first wave COVID-19 pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, in the entire world guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are... then Congress leaders were standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people. They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states.

Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged.to leave the city.... This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. What kind of politics is this? How long will this politics will continue? The entire country is shocked by the behaviour of Congress.

COVID-19: There is a new world order post COVID-19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role.

Inflation: The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In the pandemic also our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5 per cent.

Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation.

Congress' P Chidambaram is writing articles on the economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that people are not troubled when they've to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but they can't tolerate a one rupee increase in prices of wheat and rice.

Farmers: We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers.

Government Schemes: Today poor people of the country are getting gas connections, houses and toilets. They have their own bank accounts. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014.

At the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92.

