Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints On Stage During Kathua Rally in J&K (Watch Video)

On Sunday, during a campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge suddenly fell ill. He experienced dizziness while speaking to the crowd in Kathua. Noticing his distress, several leaders on stage quickly rushed to assist him. Despite his condition, Kharge persevered with his speech, declaring, "We will fight to restore statehood... At 83, I’m not going to die anytime soon. I will remain here until PM Modi is ousted from power."

While canvassing in Jasrota, Kathua, Kharge criticized the BJP and the central government, asserting, "This government never intended to hold elections. If they truly wanted to, they could have done so within a couple of years. They only began preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's directive. Their goal has been to run a remote-controlled government through the Lieutenant Governor."

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a public gathering in Kathua. pic.twitter.com/OXOPFmiyUB — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024

Kharge went on to say, "In the past decade, PM Modi has provided nothing to the youth of India. How can you trust someone who hasn’t delivered prosperity in ten years? When a BJP leader approaches you, ask them what they have done to improve your lives." The third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 is set for October 1, following the completion of the first two phases.

