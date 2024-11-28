Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Chavan to Take Oath as MP in Lok Sabha Today

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take their oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha today, November 28, 2024. Priyanka Gandhi will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament, following in the footsteps of her father, Rajiv Gandhi, and her late grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

They were elected to the House from Wayanad and Nanded respectively in the recent Lok Sabha by-polls. pic.twitter.com/cIh8KBMn7R — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

She won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a significant margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri in a triangular contest. The seat was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, after he shifted his focus to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, following his election in this year’s general elections.

Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, representing the Congress, secured the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi expressed her gratitude on social media after receiving her certificate of election, calling it a symbol of the love, trust, and values shared with her constituents. "For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey," she said on X.

On November 23, Priyanka Gandhi had also expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support, promising to be their voice in Parliament. "I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory," she said.

