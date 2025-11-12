Congress to hold torch rally on Sabarimala pilgrimage opening day on Nov 17

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 12 The Congress will hold a state-wide protest torch rally (Prathiksha Jyothi) on November 17 (Vrichikam 1) demanding the arrest of all accused in the Sabarimala gold heist case and the resignation of the Devaswom Minister V.N.Vasavan, KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced here on Wednesday.

The announcement was made soon after the Congress top brass staged a massive protest before the State Secretariat demanding the resignation of Vasavan.

He said the Congress will continue its agitation until the minister steps down and all those involved in the gold theft are brought to justice.

“Every Travancore Devaswom Board that held office from 2019 to 2025, along with the ministers in charge during those years, shares responsibility for this massive gold loot,” Sunny Joseph alleged.

He pointed out that both the remand report and the court order in the case have established the involvement of the minister and other top officials.

“Even today, neither has the stolen gold been recovered nor has the actual quantum of loss been identified,” he said.

Sunny Joseph added that the scandal has not only caused a financial loss but has also disgraced the sanctity and traditions associated with the Sabarimala temple.

Criticising the government’s handling of the Devaswom administration, the KPCC president said that the appointment of K. Jayakumar as the Devaswom Board president itself exposed the CPI-M’s lack of capable hands.

“The ruling front has failed to protect the faith and trust of devotees,” he said, warning that Congress would intensify its agitation in the coming days if the government continues to shield the accused.

Significantly, the day chosen for the Congress’s protest — November 17 — marks the beginning of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season at the famed Sabarimala shrine.

Traditionally, the temple was open only during these two months, starting on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrichikam.

It was only in later years that the temple authorities decided to open the sanctum briefly during the first few days of every Malayalam month.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor