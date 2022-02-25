Congress will not accept power tariff hike, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress unit chief Revanth Reddy on Friday said the Congress will not accept any hike in the power tariff in the state and slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for allegedly failing to clear arrears of discoms.

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) on Friday held a meeting over the hike in power tariffs and has also invited public suggestions in this regard.

"The government is also a consumer. All the subsidies and charges on the schemes announced by the state government should be paid to discoms. Every year, the government need to pay Rs 16,000 crores to discoms, while the government is only paying Rs 6,000 crores avoiding 10,000 crores. The debts rose to Rs 60,000 crores," Revanth said in addressing a press conference while asking TSERC to reject the proposal of tariff hike.

He said that the Telangana government failed to clear the arrears resulting in debts for discoms. He added that the main defaulter of discoms is the state government and action should be taken against it.

"There is only one megawatt of solar power generation in the state. The dues are higher in Hyderabad and Siddipet.

The Congress leader stated also that many accidents are taking place with the electric wires hanging in several places, due to the negligence of officials, and further questioned why cases are not being registered against them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor