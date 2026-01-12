Congress workers stand firm without fearing BJP's bulldozer: Maha Cong chief Sapkal

Solapur, Jan 12 The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal, on Monday, claimed that without fearing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) bulldozer, Congress workers stood their ground with determination as the party won 41 Municipal Council Presidents and 1,006 Corporators' post.

"Just as in the municipal councils, the Congress will also hoist its victorious flag in the municipal corporations," he added.

"In the local body elections, the ruling party (Mahayuti) has turned democracy into a spectacle. They have left no stone unturned to tarnish the state's vibrant culture, conventions and traditions, using money power, the police, the administration and even the Election Commission. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is extremely arrogant and is running bulldozers over opposition parties," Sapkal said.

The State Congress President told the reporters that during the local body elections in the state, three murders took place, which presents a terrifying picture of demonic politics.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is giving tickets to members of the koyta gang, Worli matka operators and drug mafias. In Tuljapur, the BJP has given a drug mafia candidate the Mayoral post. Not only criminals, but even rapists are being given protection by the BJP. In Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation elections, there should be discussion on urban issues, but instead the ruling party is debating Marathi, Hindi and Urdu languages, and who should become the Mayor -- Marathi or outsiders. The ruling party's aggressive push for unopposed elections is completely wrong. In such unopposed seats, there should be a "None of the Above" (NOTA) option to save democracy," he added.

Sapkal also clarified that the Congress is not opposed to capitalists, but the manner in which the Narendra Modi-led Union government is allowing few businesses free rein across every sector of the country is extremely dangerous for the nation.

"For the sake of few industrialists, the BJP is acting like a water carrier. If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, their companies will be nationalised, just as the British government took over the East India Company," he said.

Sapkal added that the Congress has an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi in Mumbai, Latur and Nanded.

"This alliance is not merely political but a convergence of ideologies, and it needs to be carried forward. Alliance partners should avoid baseless and unnecessary statements."

He clarified that MP Praniti Shinde is in the Congress and will remain with the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor