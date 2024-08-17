‘Conspiracy to destabilise Karnataka govt’, Siddaramaiah rules out resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of his resignation, emphasising that he would fight it out legally, hours after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave the nod to prosecute him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

He further claimed that the Congress high command and the entire cabinet were with him.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday, “There is no question of tendering the resignation. I will fight it out legally in the court of law. It is the decision taken by the Governor. He has no authority, he has no jurisdiction and it is unconstitutional and we will fight it out legally.”

“It is a conspiracy against the Congress government. The BJP and JD (S) parties along with the central government have joined hands in this. The high command is with me, the entire cabinet is with me. The government is with me. All MLAs are with me,” Siddaramaiah announced.

“A major conspiracy has been orchestrated to destabilise the elected government of Karnataka. Just as conspiracies were carried out in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and New Delhi, a similar conspiracy is being executed in Karnataka. On the surface, there is no case against me, and the Governor’s decision to grant permission for prosecution is unconstitutional. We will challenge this decision legally,” he reiterated.

“They (central government) are not tolerating this government and they are not tolerating my leadership because this government had implemented all guarantee schemes and these guarantee schemes are for the poor people of all communities and all religions,” he stated.

That is why this central government is against social justice and poor people and guarantees. The BJP and central government are totally against the guarantee schemes. Now the JD (S) has also joined. With the conspiracy of BJP, JD (S), central government and local leaders of Karnataka, they are doing this, CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

“I will fight it out legally in the court of law. It is an illegal sanction given by the Governor who is a puppet of the central government. There is no prima facie case against me or anybody. The BJP has no moral right to ask for my resignation because the Governor is biased towards me,” he maintained.

There is an application pending before the Governor against the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy. In fact the Lokayukta has asked for sanction against Union Minister Kumaraswamy in his case. That sanction has not been given so far. Former BJP Minister Shashikala Jolle's case is also pending, CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

He noted that a show-cause notice was issued on the same day the complaint was filed against him. “This action by the Governor was anticipated. All legislators, cabinet ministers, and party leaders are supporting me. The Governor is a puppet of the central government.

This is a political ploy, and there is no question of my resignation. The Governor is being used as a political weapon. They cannot tolerate the success of the Congress government and its guarantee schemes,” he further said.

