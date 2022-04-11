Constable held in Gurugram for taking Rs 1.50 lakh bribe

Gurugram, April 11 A Haryana Police constable in Gurugram was caught by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Rohtak range, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, the police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sumit Kumar told that the accused, constable Shakti Singh, posted at Kherki Daula police station, had allegedly collected the moeny for weakening a case of cheating that was registered against two people at the police station earlier in April.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Lalit, a resident of the Jhajjar district in Haryana. His friend Kuldeep and another man Vineet were booked in a case registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

"The constable first asked for a bribe of Rs 30 lakhs (Rs 15 lakh each from Kuldeep and Vineet) to release the duo at the time of the arrest. Later a deal was finalised for Rs 15 lakh to weaken the case against Kuldeep. However, the final deal was struck at Rs 12 lakhs," Kumar said.

The complainant had also provided call recordings of the accused.

"Following an information, a team of police was prepared along with the duty magistrate and the accused was nabbed red-handed from the Hero Honda Chowk on Sunday while accepting Rs 1.50 lakh as token money. The role of an Investigation Officer (IO), Ramchander, posted at crime branch Manesar of the said case, is under the scanner," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at the state vigilance police station in Sector 47.

