Container with eight cars gutted on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway

Hyderabad, Nov 10 A container transporting cars caught fire in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Sunday and was completely gutted along with its load, officials said.

The container, carrying eight cars, was engulfed in a massive fire on the Zaheerabad bypass road on the Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway. However, the driver of the container and the cleaner escaped unhurt in the incident.

The container, which was transporting Tata Nexon cars from Mumbai to Hyderabad, caught fire near Ranjhol, about 150 km from Hyderabad. Firefighting personnel from Zaheerabad and the fire engine from Mahindra & Mahindra factory rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, they could not control the blaze, which spread rapidly with explosions. Thick black smoke billowed from the container as flames spread rapidly and engulfed all the cars inside.

The incident led to a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police stopped the movement of vehicles to clear the way for emergency teams to reach the spot.

The cause of the fire was not known. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar has underscored the need for road safety on the occasion of World Public Transport Day.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted a message on X on the occasion, underlining the need to make every commute safe.

"November 10th is World Public Transport Day! On this World Public Transport Day, let's drive toward a future where every commute is safer, smarter, and smoother. With TGSRTC by your side, every journey counts, and every road becomes safer. Let's celebrate and recognize the role of public transportation in connecting communities and reducing environmental impact," he wrote.

Sajjanar mentioned that TSGRTC plays a vital role in providing reliable and accessible transit options. "Let's support and honor the hardworking team that keeps us moving safely every day," he added.

