Controversial Goa Preacher Donmick D'Souza Arrested on Conversion, Black Magic Charges

Mapusa: Donmick D'Souza, a controversial self-proclaimed preacher of the Five Pillar Church in Siolim, Goa, has been arrested by the Mapusa police for alleged religious conversion and black magic practices. This is the second time where he has been apprehended for similar allegations.

According to Deputy Superintendent Jivba Dalvi, the arrest took place early this morning following a complaint from a 40-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu and Fonda. The complainant, whose identity is being withheld, accused D'Souza of threatening and forcing him to convert to the faith D'Souza promotes. Additionally, the complaint highlights alleged inducements offered by D'Souza for adopting his religious beliefs.

D'Souza and his wife, Joanne Mascarenhas have now seen the third case registered against them for their alleged crimes. The Mapusa police have booked them under sections 153(a), 295(a), 506(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954. Inspector Sitakant Naik is leading further investigations.

