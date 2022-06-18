Controversial remark row: Cong leader demands immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday sought immediate arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Khan has written letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

"Former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's offensive remarks about the Prophet Mohammad Saheb have hurt the feelings of Muslims across the country, including Mumbai and Maharashtra. There is strong resentment in the Muslim community against this. The state government should take note of the outrage and form a team of senior police officials to arrest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal immediately and take stern action," Khan demanded.

"Police complaints have also been lodged against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal at Mumbai Paydhuni and Bhiwandi and Mumbra police stations in the Thane district, but he has not been arrested yet, so there is intense resentment and anger in the Muslim community," he said.

Naseem Khan said that immediate action should be taken in view of this displeasure.

Last month, Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Protests had also erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by Sharma and Jindal.

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they could be targeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

