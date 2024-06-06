Cool Winds Offer Respite from Bihar's Scorching Heat; Weather Warnings Issued

In the midst of Bihar's sweltering temperatures, relief has finally arrived in the form of cooling winds sweeping through Patna and several districts. The recent weather changes have brought a welcome break from the relentless heatwave that has gripped the region. Strong gusts have provided much-needed respite for residents, offering a reprieve from the stifling conditions.

However, alongside this relief, the weather department has issued warnings for Patna and surrounding areas. While the winds may bring temporary relief, they also pose potential hazards such as dust storms and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these weather fluctuations.