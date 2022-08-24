Cop arrested after he allegedly murdered wife in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 24 A policeman, who allegedly murdered his wife, was arrested on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Police said the Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohan Lal posted in district police lines in Kathua was on leave for the last three days.

"He fled from his residence in Dharalta village of Billawar tehsil on Tuesday after brutally murdering his 32-year-old wife, Asha Devi.

"The SPO murdered his wife over a family argument after which he fled. He has two daughters and his wife was pregnant when she was murdered.

"The SPO has been arrested and an investigation has been started," police said.

