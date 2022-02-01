Cop critically injured in militant firing in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Feb 1 A J&K Police constable was critically injured on Tuesday in militant attack in J&K's Shopian district, police said.

Police said militants fired at police constable, Shabir Ahmad Wagay in Amshipora village of Shopian.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.

