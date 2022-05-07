Cop injured in Srinagar shooting

Srinagar, May 7 A police constable was injured in Srinagar on Saturday after he was shot at by militants.

The police said that the militants fired at the constable from close range in the city's Eidgah area.

"The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital and the area has been surrounded for searches."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor