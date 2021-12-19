Cops detain 265 during search ops in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 Delhi Police have detained 265 people under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in a late night Cordon and Search Operation that was conducted in the eastern part of the city, an official said here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap said a concerted drive under the name of 'Operation Sudarshan' was launched to keep a check on crime as well as criminals in the jurisdiction of East District.

During one such drive on the intervening night of December 18-19, an intensive area domination cum combing operation was carried out in Trilokpuri & Kalyanpuri from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. over surging crime incidents in the area in the recent past.

The police officials, on the aforesaid night, of all ranks i.e. DCP, East District, Addl DCP, East District, ACP, Mayur Vihar & Kalyanpuri, 8 Inspectors, 17-Sub-Inspectors, 14 ASIs, 14 head constables, 26 constables from Sub-divisions Mayur Vihar & Kalyanpuri, were out on the roads for area domination, intensive search of criminals and to instil visible sense of security among the general public.

Apart from 265 detainees, six people were prosecuted under section 40 of the Excise Act for drinking in public and six more were booked under various charges. As many as 41 vehicles were deposited under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act while 40 bad characters were also checked during the drive.

DCP Kashyap said that the operation involved extensive foot and vehicular patrolling by all ranks including DCP herself and Addl DCPs to enhance visibility in the area, cordon and search operations in identified vulnerable areas, stepping up action against criminals, especially involved in property offences and organised crime.

Earlier on October 13, when the Op Sudarshan was launched, it led to the detention of close to 100 anti-social elements and criminals in a span of only 24 hours. "Since then the operation is continuing in the East District and has produced encouraging results," the official added.

