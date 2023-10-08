Cops dispose of remains of road accident victim in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, suspended

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Oct 8 In an inhuman and insensitive act, three policemen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district disposed of the remains of a road accident victim in a canal, officials said on Sunday.

Muzaffarpur police took action against three cops and suspended them from immediate effect.

A road accident occurred at Dhodhi canal bridge under Fakuli outpost in the district on Sunday morning. Following the accident, three cops, including a police van driver and two home guard dragged the remains of the dead body and threw it in the canal.

The matter came to light as an onlooker made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Muzaffarpur's DSP, East Range, Shaharyar Akhtar claimed that the accused policemen disposed some part of the remains from on the road and the actual body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that the three cops violated the norms of autopsy and hence were suspended from their duties with immediate effect," he said. "Some of the remains including the clothes and other body parts were stuck with roads and hence those remains were disposed of by the alleged cops," the DSP added.

However, as per the law, disposing of the remains of a road accident victim comes under destruction of evidence. Moreover, the victim is not identified yet and hence the family members were also not informed. Without following the legal procedures and consents of the victim's family, police cannot dispose of the remains of a victim on their own.

