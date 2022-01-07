Corona: Mumbai ranks first in country in the use of masks, Pune ranks tenth

The second most important weapon in the fight against corona is the mask. This mask can prevent direct infection of the corona. That is why every leader from Prime Minister Modi to US President Biden gave the same advice during the Corona period ... and that is 'mask up'. The city of Mumbai ranks first in the use of mask in India. According to a survey conducted by Digital India Foundation, 76.28 per cent people in Mumbai wear these masks and 33.60 per cent people in Pune wear them.

The Digital India Foundation has conducted a survey on the use of masks in the country. The survey was conducted for 27 days in 11 cities across the country. Between November 23 and December 21, 2021, 911 people were interviewed thereafter statistics of mask users in 11 cities came to light. Mumbai has the highest number of people using masks at 76.28 per cent. The proportion of people wearing half masks is 17.57 percent. According to the report, 6.15 per cent people in Mumbai do not wear masks. In Mumbai, a fine of around Rs 80 crore has been collected in the last two years for not wearing mask.

Delhi, which ranks second in the number of patients, ranks eighth in terms of wearing masks, while Pune ranks tenth.

At present, the growth rate in the country is the fastest. More than a million new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. This number is expected to rise further in the next few days. In such cases, applying a mask along with vaccination is just as important.

Where's the mask up? Where's the mask down?

City Wearing a mask Wearing half mask No mask



Mumbai 76.28 % 17.57 % 6.15 %

Hyderabad 45.75 % 17.10 % 37.13 %

Shimla 40.59 % 19.60 % 39.80 %

Kolkata 40.55 % 11.20 % 48.15 %

Jammu 39.13 % 14.40 % 46.20%

Chennai 38.90 % 13.10 % 48.00 %

Guwahati 38.83 % 11.55 % 49.65 %

Delhi 38.25 % 16.16 % 45.49 %

Chandigarh 36.30 % 11.70 % 52.00 %

Pune 33.60 % 37.00 % 29.40 %

Raipur 28.13 % 10.94 % 60.94 %