Coronavirus: Indian consumers resort to panic buying amid COVID-19 surge

In India, a third wave of coronavirus has arrived. The number of patients is increasing rapidly due to the new Omicron variant of Corona. The sudden increase in the number of corona patients in the last 7 days has become a matter of concern for all. So will the country have to lockdown again? Such a question is in the minds of common people. As a result, buying in the market has increased tremendously. Essential items have disappeared from store shelves and e-commerce platforms. Online sales of Essential Goods have increased by 15% in recent days. The number of patients is increasing day by day. So people are focusing on online shopping instead of going to the market. In addition, the restrictions imposed on shops on time have also proved to be beneficial for online shopping. In Delhi, markets are open till 8 pm on an odd even basis. As a result, online shopping has increased.

According to ET, online sales of almost all types of goods have increased by 15 per cent. Sales of chocolate, beverages, soaps, shampoos and food items have doubled. Sales of sanitizers, N95 masks have also increased. Learning from the first two waves of the Corona, e-commerce companies are already preparing for this. Companies are hoping that the sudden increase in demand will lead to better earnings.

According to the report, Mayank Shah, Head, Parle Products, said that sales through e-commerce have increased by 10-15 per cent. As long as the third wave of Corona has an effect, the market will continue to follow the same trend. A Blinkit spokesperson said sales of packaged food and hygiene products had doubled in the past week. Sales of N95 masks have increased five times in a week.