Coronavirus: Set up set up 24x7 covid testing booths, Center orders states

In view of the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the country, the Center has advised all the state governments to set up 24-hour corona testing booths at various places. The central government has asked the states to provide 24-hour Rapid Antigen Test facility for Covid-19 at these booths and health workers have been encouraged to use home-made test kits for patients with symptoms.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) Dr. Balram Bhargava said that any person suffering from fever, cough, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhea should be treated as a suspected patient of Covid-19.

The Union Health Secretary and Director General of ICMR said in a letter that "all suspects should be investigated. Until the investigation report is received, such persons should immediately disassociate themselves and comply with the relevant guidelines of the Ministry of Health."

Meanwhile, the rate of patient growth in Maharashtra and mainly in Mumbai has increased dramatically. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradip Vyas has also written a letter to all the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors. It is estimated that the number of active corona patients in the state will cross two lakh in January. He warned of the dangers, saying: "There is no danger of the Omicron variant. Do not assume that the omicron is mild. Omicron can be fatal for those who are not vaccinated and suffer from other diseases. "