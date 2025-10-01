Corruption in transfers is Dotasara’s true identity: Rajasthan Education Minister

Jaipur, Oct 1 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, accusing him of deep-rooted corruption and hypocrisy.

Reacting to Dotasra’s recent remarks, Dilawar said, “Only Govind Dotasra can speak lies and deceit even on his birthday. Congress politics is synonymous with corruption and double standards.”

Dilawar alleged that during the previous Congress government, the Education Department was turned into a hub of corruption, with large-scale irregularities in teacher transfers.

“Dotasra turned the Education Department into a den of plunder,” he said, adding that transfers were openly sold under his watch.

Referring to a Teachers’ Day event during the tenure of then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dilawar said, “Even teachers publicly told the CM that money was being demanded for transfers. Dotasra’s arrogance should have ended that day.”

In contrast, he claimed that under the current BJP government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, all transfers are being conducted with complete transparency and merit-based criteria. “The BJP is committed to clean governance,” he said.

Dilawar also accused Dotasra of being distressed over losing power, stating, “His real pain is not losing the election — it’s losing the opportunity to profit. His politics have always revolved around money and postings.”

He further cited a Transparency International report, which, according to him, ranked Rajasthan as the number one state in corruption related to transfers during the Congress regime.

Addressing Dotasara's criticism of weapon worship (Shastra Poojan), Dilawar retorted, “Demons fear weapons, and Congress is troubled by our traditions. Weapon worship is a proud part of Indian culture and will continue regardless of Congress’s objections.”

Dilawar's remarks mark another escalation in the ongoing war of words between Rajasthan’s ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, as both sides prepare for key electoral battles ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor