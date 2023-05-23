"Country will remain indebted for his sacrifice," says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav after forest guard killed in Similipal Tiger Reserve

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena who was killed by poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha laid his life while trying to protect India's wildlife.

Union Minister Yadav also said that the country will remain indebted for his sacrifice.

In this regard, Bhupender Yadav took to Twitter and said," Saddened to share that forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha. Jena died in the line of duty trying to protect India's wildlife. We remain indebted for his sacrifice. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Earlier on Monday evening the deceased forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was killed in Similipal tiger reserve (STR) in Odisha.

