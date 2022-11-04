Court dismisses remand of former TDP minister Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Court on Thursday dismissed to remand senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu on allegations of alleged encroachment and forgery.

The court instructed the police to serve notice under 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court said that Section 467 is not applicable to Ayyanna Patrudu's arrest case.

The court said further action can only be taken after giving 41A notices.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police arrested former minister Ayyanna Patrudu from his residence in Narsipatanam in the Anakapalli district. Later he was taken to the CID office in Visakhapatnam.

It is reported that the CID had registered a case on the complaint of the irrigation officials that they had submitted a fake certificate to the High Court during the demolition of the house wall. It was alleged that the duo had occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and constructed the house.

In the evening on Thursday, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police produced him at Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Court.

Former minister Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were released by the District Court after they were served 41A notices.

"After enquiry, FIR was registered under Section of conspiracy and forgery among others. As the person is highly influential and can threaten or influence witnesses we arrested him following the due process laid by the SC," said CID DIG on TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu's arrest.

CID DIG said a complaint was received on October 30 from the executive engineer of the water resources department alleging that Ayyanna Patrudu and his two sons encroached 0.02 acres of department land for the construction of their house and NOC used for it was forged.

Ayyanna's wife Padmavati had criticized the government for arresting Ayyanna Patrudu and Rajesh without prior information.

She demanded from the government to take full responsibility for Ayyanna Patrudu's life.

The Telugu Desam Party activists have called Narsipatnam bandh in protest against Ayyanna's arrest.

The arrested TDP leader and his son will be produced before a court in Eluru later.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, took to Twitter and shared the video of Ayyanna's arrest and condemned the arrest calling it an attempt to "suppress" the voice of the backward class leaders.

"The arrest of former minister and BC leader Aiyanna Patrudi in Narsipatnam after jumping over walls and breaking doors has caused consternation," Naidu tweeted in Telugu, roughly translated into English.

He alleged that the Reddy government has been chasing Ayanna's family since it came to power.

"The government has been chasing Ayanna's family since coming to power... more than 10 cases have already been filed. In the case of Chintakayala Vijay, the police did not change even though the CID's procedures were wrong," he tweeted.

"Have there ever been situations in the state where the police raided houses like thieves and made arrests? Ayanna's arrest is to suppress the voice of BC leaders who are questioning about the exploitation of Uttarandhra by YCP," Naidu added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor