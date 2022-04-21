Covid-19: 12 students from IIT Madras test covid positive

Covid-19 cases has again started to rise as 12 students from IIT Madras have tested positive. Samples of 18 more students have been sent for testing. State Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said 18 people were tested and 10 turned out to be positive. Three more students have tested positive and samples of 18 more students have been sent for testing. In Tamil Nadu, the cases had come down to 18, but now it has gradually increased to 40. The state health secretary said it was a matter of concern. Radhakrishnan said that based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90 per cent are BA.2 type Omicron cases.

Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country and the number is also increasing in Tamil Nadu. “We have written to all collectors to ensure that COVID-appropriate behavior is followed everywhere,” he said. The infection rate is less than 1 percent at 0.87 percent. In Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore, the rate is higher than 0.2 but still less than 1 per cent.

India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,380 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection.



