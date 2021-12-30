COVID-19: Himachal receives 2.80 lakh COVAXIN doses to vaccinate 15-18 age group from Jan 3

Himachal Pradesh government had received 2.80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN doses to vaccinate its young population of 15-18 age group from January 3.

"Vaccination for children under 15-18 years to start from 3rd Jan. We have received 2.80 lakh COVAXIN doses for the same," State Health Minister Rajiv Saizal toldon Wednesday.

He further said that the government is planning to vaccinate all children in the 15-18 age group by January 15.

"Standard operating procedures (SOP) to be sent to schools which will be vaccination sites. Vaccination target (date) is 15 January," Saizal added.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for those between 12-18 years, sources said.

Prime Minister had said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients."

The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly. He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor