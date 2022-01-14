COVID-19: Schools in Madhya Pradesh to remain closed from Jan 15-31

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between January 15-31.

The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he held a meeting with the crisis management group on Friday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister further said that all political, religious gatherings and fairs will be banned in the state till further orders. However there is no ban on Makar Sankranti 'snan' (Holy bath), he added.

"The state administration has banned all political and religious rallies. However, programmes can be held in the hall, with less than 50 per cent seating capacity," said Chouhan.

"No audience will be allowed during professional sports activities in the state," he added.

Further, the pre-board exams which were supposed to be held from January 20 in the state will now be conducted through online mode and will be given by the students from their homes.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 4,037 COVID-19 cases and 783 recoveries. The active caseload in the state stands at 17,657.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor